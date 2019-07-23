National Highway Authority (NHA) spent Rs 59,567.688 million collected as toll fee on maintenance of roads

National Highway Authority (NHA) spent Rs 59,567.688 million collected from toll plazas as toll fee on highways and motorways for maintenance of federalized roads from 2013-2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) spent Rs 59,567.688 million collected from toll plazas as toll fee on highways and motorways for maintenance of federalized roads from 2013-2019.

An official of NHA told APP on Tuesday that Rs 5,861.999 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs 36,630.58 million on periodic maintenance and Rs 17,075.126 million on routine maintenance during past seven years.

He said that revenue collected from toll plazas on highways and motorways during the period of 2013-2019 is expended through the heads of maintenance and rehabilitation as per annual maintenance plan.

The official said that in fiscal year 2012-13 a total of Rs 4.468.619 million were spent on the maintenance of NHA roads out of which Rs 1,300.89� million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs 833.919 million on periodic maintenance and �Rs 2,333.805 million on routine maintenance.

In fiscal year 2013-14,he said,� Rs� 2,807.496 million were spent maintenance of roads out of which Rs 757.715 million were spent on rehabilitation, �Rs 463.414 million �periodic maintenance and Rs 1,586.367 million were spent on routine maintenance, he informed.

In financial year fiscal year 2014-15, Rs� �12,916.256 million were spent on maintenance out of which � Rs 742.703 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs 9,547.

897 million on periodic� maintenance while Rs� �2,625.656 million were spent on routine maintenance.

He said that in fiscal year 2015-16,a total of �Rs�13,719.006 million were spent on maintenance out of which Rs� 889.469 million were spent on rehabilitation ,Rs� 10,371.000 million on periodic maintenance, Rs� �2,458.537 million on routine maintenance.

In fiscal year 2016-17,a total of �Rs 9,776 219 million were spent on maintenance of roads out of which Rs 674.155 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs� 6,625.130 million on periodic maintenance and Rs� 2,476.934 million on routine maintenance.

�In fiscal year 2017-18, a total Rs� 8,890.462 million Rs� 958.967 million for rehabilitation, Rs� 4,274.253 million on periodic maintenance whereas Rs 3,657.242� million were spent on routine maintenance.

�He said that in fiscal year 2018-19,�a total of Rs 6,989.630 million had been spent on maintenance of Federal roads till March 31 this year. He said that Rs� 538.100 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs� �4,514.945� million on periodic maintenance and Rs 1,936.585 on routine maintenance .

He said that Rs 9,917.429 million were spent on the maintenance & rehabilitation of G.T Road ( N-5) Section from Lahore to Islamabad / Rawalpindi during 2012-13 to 2018-19 (Upto March 31, 2019) .

