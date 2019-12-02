National Highway Authority operationalises Mansehra toll plaza

(@imziishan)

On the orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) the National Highway Authority (NHA) operationalised Mansehra toll plaza and police force was also deployed to avoid any untoward situation

Last week, during the hearing of contempt of court case at PHC Abbottabad bench comprising Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmed issued orders to enforce the Supreme Court of Pakistan's verdict for the restoration of Ghazi Kot Mansehra toll plaza, start its operation and present the report before the court.

The orders were issued in the presence of district administration Mansehra, NHA officials, and contractor lawyers. The contractor of the Manshera toll plaza has started the operation and charged toll from the vehicles plying on Karakaram Highway (KKH).

The PHC Abbottabad bench exempted the vehicles of Ghazi Kot, Data and Haryala areas from the toll tax.

Local transporters protested against the Mansehra toll plaza and said that within 5 kilometers transporters were paying toll tax twice, once at Manshera toll plaza and the other at Qalandar Abad Hazara motorway interchange.

Earlier, on October 12, 2019, when NHA official and contractor werere-installing the toll plaza, a mob blocked the KKH. But later NHA and contractor got the orders from the court for re-installation of the toll plaza in Mansehra.