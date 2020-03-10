UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Highway Authority Organises Seminar On Latest Construction Techniques Adoption

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:08 PM

National Highway Authority organises seminar on latest construction techniques adoption

In order to employ modern construction techniques in building of national highways and motorways, National Highway Authority (NHA) Design Section Tuesday conducted a seminar in collaboration with Autodesk software developer company and distributor Logicom here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to employ modern construction techniques in building of national highways and motorways, National Highway Authority (NHA) Design Section Tuesday conducted a seminar in collaboration with Autodesk software developer company and distributor Logicom here.

NHA Member Planning Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahlah, Member Coordination Asim Amin, General Manager Design Lt Col (R) Zulfiqar Ali Janjua, officers and representatives of contractors and consultants participated.

In his opening remarks, Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahlah said the NHA was striving to further upgrade its design department and to adopt the latest technology in planning, designing and construction of national highway and motorways in the country.

He expected that the seminar would help to achieve the objective at large.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers threw light on the gradual development in road building during the last five decades.

They said the latest construction techniques had largely facilitated the planning designing and construction stages of roads and infrastructure projects.

They were of the view to utilize modern software being developed as per requirement of the present age which would ultimately improve the level of construction quality.

The representatives of the Autodesk and Logicom also shared views on modern construction trends.

Related Topics

Technology Company Road NHA

Recent Stories

Diligent testing reveals 15 new COVID-19 cases, in ..

10 minutes ago

5 more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

10 minutes ago

Bill introduced in National Assembly for ban on du ..

2 minutes ago

India is as much of Muslims as of Hindus: Sardar M ..

2 minutes ago

Plane With 228 Grand Princess Cruise Ship Evacuees ..

2 minutes ago

Explosion at Chemical Facility in Barcelona Leaves ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.