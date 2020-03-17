National Highway Authority Plans Widening,improvement Of 130 Km Section Of N-45
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):National Highway Authority (NHA) had planned widening and improvement of 130 km section of Nowshehra-Chitral Highway (N-45) from Chakdara to Chitral.
The plan is under consideration through Korean Exim Bank financing and currently in PSDP 2109-20 an allocation of Rs.100 million had been available, an NHA official told APP on Tuesday.
The proposal includes widening of three sections including 38.85 km Chakdara-Timargarh section, 43.39 km Akhagram-Dir section and 47.98 km Kalkatak-Chitral section.
He said that procurement of consultancy services for detailed design for Kalkatak-Chitral section was in final stage.
He said that procurement of Section-I and Section-II would be taken up after finalization of Section-III.
