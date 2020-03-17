National Highway Authority plans widening,improvement of 130 km section of N-45

National Highway Authority (NHA) had planned widening and improvement of 130 km section of Nowshehra-Chitral Highway (N-45) from Chakdara to Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):National Highway Authority (NHA) had planned widening and improvement of 130 km section of Nowshehra-Chitral Highway (N-45) from Chakdara to Chitral.

The plan is under consideration through Korean Exim Bank financing and currently in PSDP 2109-20 an allocation of Rs.100 million had been available, an NHA official told APP on Tuesday.

The proposal includes widening of three sections including 38.85 km Chakdara-Timargarh section, 43.39 km Akhagram-Dir section and 47.98 km Kalkatak-Chitral section.

He said that procurement of consultancy services for detailed design for Kalkatak-Chitral section was in final stage.

He said that procurement of Section-I and Section-II would be taken up after finalization of Section-III.

