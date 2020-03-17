UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Highway Authority Plans Widening,improvement Of 130 Km Section Of N-45

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:41 PM

National Highway Authority plans widening,improvement of 130 km section of N-45

National Highway Authority (NHA) had planned widening and improvement of 130 km section of Nowshehra-Chitral Highway (N-45) from Chakdara to Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):National Highway Authority (NHA) had planned widening and improvement of 130 km section of Nowshehra-Chitral Highway (N-45) from Chakdara to Chitral.

The plan is under consideration through Korean Exim Bank financing and currently in PSDP 2109-20 an allocation of Rs.100 million had been available, an NHA official told APP on Tuesday.

The proposal includes widening of three sections including 38.85 km Chakdara-Timargarh section, 43.39 km Akhagram-Dir section and 47.98 km Kalkatak-Chitral section.

He said that procurement of consultancy services for detailed design for Kalkatak-Chitral section was in final stage.

He said that procurement of Section-I and Section-II would be taken up after finalization of Section-III.

/395

Related Topics

Bank Chitral NHA From Million

Recent Stories

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

47 minutes ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

47 minutes ago

UK Government Allocates Almost $400Bln to Support ..

47 minutes ago

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

51 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from 'harassing' S ..

51 minutes ago

WHO says 'aggressive' action needed in SEAsia to s ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.