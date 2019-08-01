UrduPoint.com
National Highway Authority Training Course On Quality Management System Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:47 PM

National Highway Authority training course on quality management system concludes

In order to maintain International Quality Management System in National Highway Authority, concluding ceremony of three-day training was held at NHA headquarters here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :In order to maintain International Quality Management System in National Highway Authority, concluding ceremony of three-day training was held at NHA headquarters here Thursday.

NHA's Member Administration Capt( retd) Mushtaq Ahmed distributed certificates among the 35 participating officers from NHA head office and regional offices.

Speaking on this occasion Mushtaq Ahmed said, quality management is an imperative for improved governance, enhanced efficiency and productivity in the new paradigm of institutional reforms and capacity enhancement.

He recalled that NHA achieved ISO 9001-2015 certification last year by preparing itself for establishing a quality management system as per requirement of international standard.

Now, he said, "we have to maintain this certification through continual improvement in our processes". He said, management of NHA is committed to improve governance and quality management system in the mechanism for sustainability of quality of our service. He said, such training sessions will greatly prepare the ground to maintain ISO 9001-2015 certification in the coming years.

