National Highway Blocked As Protest Against Kachi Killing

February 16, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A number of people hailing from Kachi district on Wednesday blocked the National Highway connecting Balochistan province to Karachi and other parts of the country for an indefinite period against the Kachi killing.

At least five peasants were killed by the unknown armed men in Awan Goth of Kachi district of Balochistan in November last.

National highway was blocked at Bolan warehouse near Dhadar area of Kachi district where hundreds of people gathered and put barricade and other hurdles to block the road chanting slogans against the provincial government.

"National highway would remain blocked till the arrest of the perpetrator of Kachi killing," the protestors said.

Two days back, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at Balochistan Assembly, Yar Mohammad Rind had announced to extend moral support to the protestors who had announced to stage sit-in on the national highway against the killing of innocent peasants.

"We would continue our support to the just demand of the early arrest of the elements behind the murder of innocent peasants," Rind announced during a press conference at his residence.

Soon after the sit-in, the local administration reached the site and initiated negotiation with the protesters and trying to convince them call off the protest.

However, the protestors said that protest would remain continue unless their demand is fulfilled.

>