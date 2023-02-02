National Highway Council approves regularization of temporary employees

The National Highway Council on Thursday has approved the regularization of employees working on a temporary basis in the National Highway Authority who met the necessary criteria

The decision was made during a meeting of the National Highway Council, presided over by Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood today.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed on the decisions of the council, and he directed the authorities to resolve the issues of the employees. The minister also gave instructions to complete the construction of National Highway Authority apartments as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (Retd) Khurram Agha, and other senior officials.