UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Highway, Motorway Police To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

National Highway, Motorway police to ensure smooth traffic flow on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH-MP) would ensure smooth traffic flow at motorways during Eid-ul-Adha.

This stated by the Sector Commander M4 Zone Ehsan Danish Kuliar while presiding over meeting with officials of Motorway police and staff about traffic arrangements during Eid-ul-Adha.

He directed officials to ensure extra patrolling mobiles in all beats for smooth traffic flow as traffic rush enhanced at motorways during Eid-days.

He said that safety of properties and lives of citizens and smooth traffic flow at motorways was our top priority.

He asked the officials to perform their duties with devotion and dedication so that the citizens could reach their destinations safely.

Sector Commander said further said that the interruptions of vehicles on motorway could become cause of accident and ordered the officials to got cleared the carriageway immediately in case of any vehicle breakdown.

On this occasion, DSP Headquarters Zaighum Rehman, Inspectors Amanullah Sial, Gulzar Hussain, Saghir Ali and others were present.

Related Topics

Accident Police Motorway Vehicles Vehicle Traffic All Top

Recent Stories

ENOC Link to roll out worldâ€™s first &#039;eLink ..

7 minutes ago

ADNOC invests over US$750 million in drilling-rela ..

22 minutes ago

Denmark supports UAE, US initiative on Agriculture ..

22 minutes ago

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residenc ..

52 minutes ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pakistani Partn ..

58 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Proper planning is the key f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.