National Highway, Motorway police to ensure smooth traffic flow on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH-MP) would ensure smooth traffic flow at motorways during Eid-ul-Adha.

This stated by the Sector Commander M4 Zone Ehsan Danish Kuliar while presiding over meeting with officials of Motorway police and staff about traffic arrangements during Eid-ul-Adha.

He directed officials to ensure extra patrolling mobiles in all beats for smooth traffic flow as traffic rush enhanced at motorways during Eid-days.

He said that safety of properties and lives of citizens and smooth traffic flow at motorways was our top priority.

He asked the officials to perform their duties with devotion and dedication so that the citizens could reach their destinations safely.

Sector Commander said further said that the interruptions of vehicles on motorway could become cause of accident and ordered the officials to got cleared the carriageway immediately in case of any vehicle breakdown.

On this occasion, DSP Headquarters Zaighum Rehman, Inspectors Amanullah Sial, Gulzar Hussain, Saghir Ali and others were present.