National Highway Near Fort Munro, Partially Open For Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

National highway near Fort Munro, partially open for traffic

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The national highway connecting Balochistan from the rest of the country near Fort Munro has been opened partially for traffic from last several days.

According to a private news channel, the road blockade had made the queue of heavy and light traffic on both side of the highway expanding over 9 to 10 kilometers. The blocked road caused immense trouble not only for the travelers and drivers but also for the patients who were travelling for medical treatment at the hospitals in other provinces.

Hundreds of the travelers got stuck in Fort Munro while supply of fruits, vegetables and other food items remained suspended, it reported.

Drivers expressed their resentment on the wastage of fruits and vegetables worth million of rupees due to road blockage and no access to the markets.

The work was in progress to remove rubble on the national highway connecting Punjab and Balochistan near Fort Munro by heavy machinery to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The blocked road would be restored completely for traffic soon as immense landsliding occurred at Gardu, near Rakhi Gaj due to severe rainy spell that paralyzed the normal life.

More Stories From Pakistan

