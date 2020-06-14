National Highways and Motorway Police conducts awareness campaign regarding coronavirus, road safety

An awareness campaign regarding preventive measures against coronavirus and road safety was conducted by the National Highways and Motorway Police - Sector-III at M-9 Hyderabad Toll Plaza on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :An awareness campaign regarding preventive measures against coronavirus and road safety was conducted by the National Highways and Motorway Police - Sector-III at M-9 Hyderabad Toll Plaza on Saturday.

According to spokesman, the awareness literature regarding road safety and COVID-19 was kept at the stalls set up during the campaign.

The road users were briefed by the NH&MP officers about the road safety and the Standard Operating Procedures during journey to contain outbreak of coronavirus.

Masks, sanitizers with spray guns, hand gloves and soaps were also distributed among the road users.