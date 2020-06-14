UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Highways And Motorway Police Conducts Awareness Campaign Regarding Coronavirus, Road Safety

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:07 AM

National Highways and Motorway Police conducts awareness campaign regarding coronavirus, road safety

An awareness campaign regarding preventive measures against coronavirus and road safety was conducted by the National Highways and Motorway Police - Sector-III at M-9 Hyderabad Toll Plaza on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :An awareness campaign regarding preventive measures against coronavirus and road safety was conducted by the National Highways and Motorway Police - Sector-III at M-9 Hyderabad Toll Plaza on Saturday.

According to spokesman, the awareness literature regarding road safety and COVID-19 was kept at the stalls set up during the campaign.

The road users were briefed by the NH&MP officers about the road safety and the Standard Operating Procedures during journey to contain outbreak of coronavirus.

Masks, sanitizers with spray guns, hand gloves and soaps were also distributed among the road users.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

1 hour ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Govt presented balance budget in difficult situati ..

35 seconds ago

Corona positive cases increasing in Karak: Dr. Sha ..

36 seconds ago

Tanzanian football resumes amid virus concerns

39 seconds ago

Exeter's Holmes returns to Australia with Western ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.