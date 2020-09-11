National Highways and Motorway Police denies reports of not responding to emergency call at 130 helpline during robbery bid

National Highways and Motorway Police on Friday termed the reports of not responding to the helpline 130 call or the district police arriving on the scene of robbery attempt on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway near Sheikhupura before the motorway police as completely baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Friday termed the reports of not responding to the helpline 130 call or the district police arriving on the scene of robbery attempt on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway near Sheikhupura before the motorway police as completely baseless.

A press release of the NHMP said that last night, four armed men tried to block the road by throwing bushes near Sheikhupura on M-1 and the incident was reported three to four kilometers away from Motorway Police mobile by a motorist. The motorway police vehicle reached the spot in two to three minutes.

At the same time, an ambulance was also passing by the scene of robbery attempt.

The robbers fled the scene.

Motorway police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

At this time a call was made to the helpline 130 of the motorway police.

In the incident, a vehicle was reportedly robbed by the robbers which left the spot.

Necessary legal proceedings of the incident have been completed and search for the culprits was underway.

As the motorway police had already reached the spot before the helpline 130 call was received, there was no question of the motorway police not responding to the helpline 130 call.