National Highways and Motorway Police DIG reviews officers' performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mahboob Aslam visited the M-3 Sector Office Motorway on Saturday and reviewed performance of the officers.

During a meeting with the NH&MP officers, the DIG directed them to improve their capabilities according to the challenges, faced by the department and ordered for effective patrolling to enhance road safety of commuters.

The DIG also emphasised welfare of officers and personnel of NH&MP. He also launched a tree plantation campaign there and planted a sapling under the campaign.

Sector Commander SP Atta Chaudhry briefed the DIG about the M3 sector performance.