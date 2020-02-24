UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Highways And Motorway Police Ensuring Best Services At Highways: Commandant

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 06:52 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police ensuring best services at highways: commandant

National Highways and Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura Commandant/ Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mehboob Aslam Monday said that the NH&MP was following the principles of courtesy, honesty and help to ensure the best services at highways and motorways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura Commandant/ Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mehboob Aslam Monday said that the NH&MP was following the principles of courtesy, honesty and help to ensure the best services at highways and motorways.

Addressing a seminar on road safety at the NH&MP Training College, he said that awareness about potential hazards was needed to decrease accidents on national highways and motorways.

The awareness drives and road safety messages at highways would help the road users understand the issues of road safety, he said and added that the NH&MP was utilising all available resources to facilitate the road users.

Speaking on the occasion, prominent scholar Syed Bilal Qutab said that the NH&MP, while following its principles of courtesy and honesty, should continue its efforts for providing safe journey to people. He said that motorway police were an exemplary department which had earned fame throughout the country through its courteous dealing and public service. He asked the police officers to continue practising core values of the department.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Sheikhupura All Best

Recent Stories

UAE Space Law details announced to facilitate spac ..

23 minutes ago

Ali Zafar to come with teaser on new song for PSLV ..

28 minutes ago

Ryabkov to Head Russia's Delegation at Meeting of ..

1 minute ago

Warring Parties in Libya Agree to Draft Ceasefire ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Algerian Army Chief of Sta ..

38 minutes ago

US-UAE next 100 years relations to be strategised, ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.