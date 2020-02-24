National Highways and Motorway Police ensuring best services at highways: commandant

National Highways and Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura Commandant/ Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mehboob Aslam Monday said that the NH&MP was following the principles of courtesy, honesty and help to ensure the best services at highways and motorways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura Commandant/ Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mehboob Aslam Monday said that the NH&MP was following the principles of courtesy, honesty and help to ensure the best services at highways and motorways.

Addressing a seminar on road safety at the NH&MP Training College, he said that awareness about potential hazards was needed to decrease accidents on national highways and motorways.

The awareness drives and road safety messages at highways would help the road users understand the issues of road safety, he said and added that the NH&MP was utilising all available resources to facilitate the road users.

Speaking on the occasion, prominent scholar Syed Bilal Qutab said that the NH&MP, while following its principles of courtesy and honesty, should continue its efforts for providing safe journey to people. He said that motorway police were an exemplary department which had earned fame throughout the country through its courteous dealing and public service. He asked the police officers to continue practising core values of the department.