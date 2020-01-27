UrduPoint.com
National Highways and Motorway Police hands over lost valuables to traveler

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Monday after a prompt response to the call of a person in emergency, recovered his lost valuable articles and handed over to its owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Monday after a prompt response to the call of a person in emergency, recovered his lost valuable articles and handed over to its owner.

According to the NHMP, Lance Naik Muhammad Tasleem informed briefing officer IP/SPO Tanveer Hussain that he was traveling in a bus number�SGA-9588 and unboarded at bus bay Jhelum Cantt where he found that his wallet having important documents and money, was missing.

After the call, briefing officer immediately contacted with the bus crew and PG Ramzan at Mandra Toll Plaza.

PG Ramzan and bus staff searched the wallet and found it in the bus. The officer of NHMP took the wallet in their safe custody.

After investigation and complete necessary formalities the officers handed over the bag to its owner Lance Naik Muhammad Tasleem who appreciated the efforts of NHMP officers.

The DIG N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam Shinwari appreciated the honesty and efforts of the officers and expected the same standards by all the officers of N-5 North Zone during dispensation of their official obligations.

