National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) conducts exercise to enhance efficiency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) in collaboration with Rescue 1122 conducted exercise to enhance the efficiency of the officials and jawans at Motorway M4 here on Wednesday.

The objective of the exercise was to increase the capacity of officers and jawans on national highways to handle any untoward situation.

The drills were conducted under the supervision of DSP Muhammad Hasan Bhatti.

Meanwhile, the briefing was being given about the fog campaign to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and properties.

Spokesman National Highways and Motorway Police Inspector Gulzar Ahmed said that the purpose of these measures was to protect the passengers from life and financial loss by making the national highways safe and comfortable.