National Highways And Motorway Police (NHMP) Contradicts Social Media News
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday contradicted a news item regarding collision of 124 vehicles on the Motorway resulting in the death of eight persons.
In a statement, NHMP said no such incident occurred anywhere on the Motorway network.