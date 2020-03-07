National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) contradicts social media news

UrduPoint.com
Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:50 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday contradicted a news item regarding collision of 124 vehicles on the Motorway resulting in the death of eight persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday contradicted a news item regarding collision of 124 vehicles on the Motorway resulting in the death of eight persons.

In a statement, NHMP said no such incident occurred anywhere on the Motorway network.

