National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) reunites mentally handicapped child with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Thursday reunited a mentally handicapped child with his family.

According to details, Motorway Police during their routine patrol near Khanqan Dogran saw a seven-year-old boy walking on the road in distress, said a press release issued here.

When questioned, it was found that the child was mentally handicapped and unable to give his home address.

In view of this situation, the search for the child's family was started and after much effort, the family of the boy was found, the statement said and added later, the child was handed over to his family who thanked the Motorway Police.