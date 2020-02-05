National Highways and Motorway Police organizes special ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmiris

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday organised special ceremony and a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday organised special ceremony and a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

SSP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi led the rally while NHMP officers, students, teachers and others were also present.

The participants were carrying banners and placards besides demanding the world to play an active role to resolve the Kashmir issue, said a press release.

One minute silence was observed at 10.00 a.m. observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to pay tributes to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The notion behind this occasion to draw world attention towards the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

SSP Headquarters NHMP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

DSP Headquarters Adeel Shehzad, DSP Technical Mohammad Sarwar, DSP Driving Licensing Authority Arbab Yawar Hayat, Regional Director Darraqom Schools Mohammad Imran Khan, Darakam School Chak Shahzad, Alipur and Taramari Campus Islamabad Administration, Teachers, students and a large number of people from different school of thoughts were also present in the occasion.

SSP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi urged the participants to raise their voice to support Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.He further said they must continue to raise their voice to unequivocally to support the Kashmiris' quest for freedom and to compel the Indian government to let go of their contemptuous control of the Kashmiris against their will. Later in the ceremony, Chief Guest Jamil Ahmed Hashmi presented souvenirs to the participants and speakers.