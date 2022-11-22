UrduPoint.com

National Highways And Motorway Police Start Awareness Campaign To Use Fog Lights

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 07:25 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police start awareness campaign to use fog lights

National Highways and Motorway Police Tuesday started a special awareness campaign to use fog lights in order to prevent road mishaps during fog and smog

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police Tuesday started a special awareness campaign to use fog lights in order to prevent road mishaps during fog and smog.

In line with special directives of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood, the NH&MP officials launched a special campaign under which officers have been deployed at entry and exit points of the motorway to aware people about benefits of using fog lights.

The officers said that use of fog lights during fog and smog could decrease risk of accidents during low visibility. The officer also urged masses to use seat belts and described the consequences of over speeding and bad conditioned tyres.

The citizens were asked to contact helpline 130 in case of any emergency during travelling on motorway and national highways.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road

Recent Stories

Russian Energy Imports to EU Fall by $6.3Bln to 15 ..

Russian Energy Imports to EU Fall by $6.3Bln to 15.1% in Q3 2022 - Eurostat

24 seconds ago
 Over 25% of US Workers Fear Contracting COVID-19 a ..

Over 25% of US Workers Fear Contracting COVID-19 at Work - Poll

28 seconds ago
 LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

55 minutes ago
 PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Mur ..

PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Murtaz

60 minutes ago
 Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular ..

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular hearing

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.