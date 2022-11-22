National Highways and Motorway Police start awareness campaign to use fog lights

National Highways and Motorway Police Tuesday started a special awareness campaign to use fog lights in order to prevent road mishaps during fog and smog

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police Tuesday started a special awareness campaign to use fog lights in order to prevent road mishaps during fog and smog.

In line with special directives of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood, the NH&MP officials launched a special campaign under which officers have been deployed at entry and exit points of the motorway to aware people about benefits of using fog lights.

The officers said that use of fog lights during fog and smog could decrease risk of accidents during low visibility. The officer also urged masses to use seat belts and described the consequences of over speeding and bad conditioned tyres.

The citizens were asked to contact helpline 130 in case of any emergency during travelling on motorway and national highways.