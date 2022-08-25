UrduPoint.com

National Highways And Motorways Police Arranges Road Safety Seminar At IER

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 08:31 PM

National Highways and Motorways Police arranges road safety seminar at IER

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) N-5 Central-I Zone Sector Commander Shahbaz Alam on Thursday said that students were their future and road safety ambassadors of NH&MP

Addressing a road safety seminar held at Institute of education & Research (IER) of Punjab University, he said that road accidents were a global challenge as millions of people lost their lives in road crashes, adding that currently road crashes were eighth leading cause of death by any form of disease but if the current ratio of accidents continued, it would become fifth leading cause of death by 2030.

He said that motorcyclists were victims of twenty eight percent of total fatalities occurring due to road accidents.

The participants were shown different videos relating to road safety awareness and traffic rules. A road safety stall was also arranged by NHMP upon which road safety briefing pamphlets, operational equipments used by motorway police and speed checking cameras were displayed.

At the end of the seminar a quiz programme was arranged and students were asked questions about traffic rules.

Director IER Professor Dr. Rafaqat Ali accompanied by a large number of students, representatives of a motorcycle manufacturing company and others attended the seminar.

