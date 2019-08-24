National Highways and Motorways Police launches awareness campaign for drivers

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH &MP) Saturday started an awareness campaign for public and private transport drivers before inauguration of Hazara Motorway

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH &MP) Saturday started an awareness campaign for public and private transport drivers before inauguration of Hazara Motorway

Aim of the campaign is to aware students, citizens and drives about driving on roads particularly on motorways.

Speaking on the moccasin, Inspector Operation Hazara Motorway police said that every year 1.3 million people lost their lives in the world while more than 40 million people got critical injuries. He said that during last year 27000 people have killed on roads in Pakistan and maximum number of causalities were of motorcyclists, the highest by any cause of death in the country.

He stated that a driver can be safe by adopting precautionary measures and following traffic rules.