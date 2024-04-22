Open Menu

National Highways And Motorways Police (NHMP) Recovers 121 Kg Drugs

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) foiled a drug smuggling attempt and recovered 121 kilograms of drugs here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) foiled a drug smuggling attempt and recovered 121 kilograms of drugs here on Monday.

According to the Motorway Police spokesman, the police signaled a suspicious vehicle near Sawabi to stop but the accused drove away and left the vehicle on being chased .

During the search, the NHMP police recovered 87 kg of hashish and 34 kg of heroin from the secret compartments of the vehicle.

After completing the preliminary reports, the drugs were handed over to ANF Peshawar for further proceedings, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Motorway Drugs Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Walk marks Earth Day

Walk marks Earth Day

28 seconds ago
 DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

29 seconds ago
 Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

31 seconds ago
 'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

5 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

5 minutes ago
 WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

5 minutes ago
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

5 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

5 minutes ago
 MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP ..

MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members

24 minutes ago
 Current Account records surplus of $619 mln in Mar ..

Current Account records surplus of $619 mln in March

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilater ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b

43 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally, oil prices drop on easing Mid ..

Stock markets rally, oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan