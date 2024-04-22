National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) foiled a drug smuggling attempt and recovered 121 kilograms of drugs here on Monday

According to the Motorway Police spokesman, the police signaled a suspicious vehicle near Sawabi to stop but the accused drove away and left the vehicle on being chased .

During the search, the NHMP police recovered 87 kg of hashish and 34 kg of heroin from the secret compartments of the vehicle.

After completing the preliminary reports, the drugs were handed over to ANF Peshawar for further proceedings, the spokesman added.