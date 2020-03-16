UrduPoint.com
National Highways And Motorways Police Officials Directed To Take Precautionary Measures Against Corona Virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sector Commander, (M-3), SSP Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem on Monday directed the officers to adopt precautionary measures against corona virus while performing their duties.

Presiding over a meeting, he directed the officers to wear mask & keep distance about three feet while dealing with any commuter. The use of sanitizers should be ensured in all patrolling vehicles to avoid uncertain happenings, he added.

He also banned official gathering without his consent or prior approval to meet the desiredprecautionary measures as announced by the Federal and provincial governments.

