National Highways and Motorways Police recover car stolen from Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) have recovered a stolen car within a few hours of its theft.

The Motorway Police was informed on Monday night that a Toyota Corolla car had been stolen from Sadiqabad, Rawalpindi.

A midnight, the NHMP personnel signalled a suspicious car on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway to stop, however, its driver sped away. The police chased the car, its inmates stopped the vehicle near Nowshehra and taking advantage of darkness of the night ran away.

The Motorway Police took the car bearing "Applied For" number plate in its possession. Later it was proved that it was the car stolen from Rawalpindi. After informing its owner, the car was handed over to local Misri Banda Police Station for further action.