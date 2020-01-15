National Highways and Motorways Police taking steps to control accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik said that many precious lives might be saved by creating awareness among people about road safety and traffic rules.

He expressed these views during a Poster and 3D Model competition held here in coordination with the NHMP, the University of Health Sciences Lahore and SYNCH (NGO).

The DIG said all available resources were being utilised to educate people about safety measures and traffic rules. He added that accidents would be third the biggest reason of death in 2030 if preventive measures were not taken.

On this occasion, University of Health Sciences Lahore Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram also spoke.

Later, DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik and VC Professor Javed Akram also distributed prizes among the competitors.