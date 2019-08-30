UrduPoint.com
National Highways Authority Extends Fullest Support With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:58 PM

National Highways Authority extends fullest support with Kashmiris

National Highways Authority (NHA) on Friday extended its fullest support with the people of Kashmir in their prolonged struggle for freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :National Highways Authority (NHA) on Friday extended its fullest support with the people of Kashmir in their prolonged struggle for freedom.

A rally was held here at NHA headquarter in pursuant to the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with Kashmiris, said a press release.

Addressing the rally, Chairman National Highways Authority Sikandar Qayyum said Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan and the whole nation would continue to support their right to self determination.

H urged the United Nations to resolve this long standing issue as per its resolutions and demanded immediate steps from international community for stopping genocide in the Indian held valley.

Slogans like "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" and national songs on solidarity to the Kashmiris were also played during the rally.

