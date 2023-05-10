UrduPoint.com

National Highways Authority (NHA) Once Again Clears MNJ Road For Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 08:09 PM

National Highways Authority (NHA) once again clears MNJ road for traffic

Ational Highways Authority (NHA) and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Wednesday once again opened Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road for all sorts of vehicular traffic

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :National Highways Authority (NHA) and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Wednesday once again opened Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

According to the details, due to unprecedented weather conditions, MNJ road which was opened during Eid vacations was closed after passing three days when a glacier melted at Chatta Katta while the Goria Chang Naran Kaghan road glacier was also removed and now both roads are clear for traffic.

NHA, KDA and district administration officials are continuously busy clearing the debris and glaciers from the MNJ and Kaghan Naran road to facilitate tourists while Tourism Development Authority (TDA) KPK also established a helpline number1422 to provide guidance to the tourists around the clock.

Similarly, KDA and TDA also use social media platforms to update weather and road conditions for tourists twice a day.

