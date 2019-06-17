UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Highways & Motorway Police Recover 9 Years Old Girl, Handed Over To Child Protection Department.

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:52 PM

National Highways & Motorway Police recover 9 years old girl, handed over to child protection department.

According to details, the officers of NH&MP N-5 North Zone InspectorGhulam Abbas and Inspector IshratMumtaz was on routine patrolling

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) According to details, the officers of NH&MP N-5 North Zone InspectorGhulam Abbas and Inspector IshratMumtaz was on routine patrolling .And while on patrolling in rawat city a bus number LES 7278 stopped near patrolling mobile and informed that there is a girl of about 09 years old in the bus and there is no one with little girl.

After initial investigation, it was revealed that the girl name was Alina Dildar she was a daughter of Dildar and resident of Multan.She further informed that she came with her uncle to Rawalpindi and was working in someone,s house where she was beaten on routine basis Monday after getting a chance she ran away.

Alina did not remember any contact numberof her parents so she was handed over to Miss NaziaTabassum(0322 5484636) a Child Protection Officer in Child Protection Department Punjab for further proceedings.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Mobile Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Four more filtration plants to be added to the saf ..

3 minutes ago

Higher taxes on liquefied gasses to hit economy: M ..

9 minutes ago

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

25 minutes ago

Qatar attends Arab meeting in UAE amid Gulf crisis ..

26 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

24 minutes ago

Filming commences on Al Khaja&#039;s new horror fi ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.