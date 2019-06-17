National Highways & Motorway Police recover 9 years old girl, handed over to child protection department.

According to details, the officers of NH&MP N-5 North Zone InspectorGhulam Abbas and Inspector IshratMumtaz was on routine patrolling

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) According to details, the officers of NH&MP N-5 North Zone InspectorGhulam Abbas and Inspector IshratMumtaz was on routine patrolling .And while on patrolling in rawat city a bus number LES 7278 stopped near patrolling mobile and informed that there is a girl of about 09 years old in the bus and there is no one with little girl.

After initial investigation, it was revealed that the girl name was Alina Dildar she was a daughter of Dildar and resident of Multan.She further informed that she came with her uncle to Rawalpindi and was working in someone,s house where she was beaten on routine basis Monday after getting a chance she ran away.

Alina did not remember any contact numberof her parents so she was handed over to Miss NaziaTabassum(0322 5484636) a Child Protection Officer in Child Protection Department Punjab for further proceedings.