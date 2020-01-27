National Highways & Motorway Police recovers valuable lost articles and handed over to its owner.

According to the details,L/ Naik Muhammad Tasleem informed briefing officer IP/SPO Tanveer Hussain that he was traveling in bus number SGA-9588 and unboarded at bus bay Jhelum Cantt & found that his wallet having important documents and money, was missing

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) According to the details,L/ Naik Muhammad Tasleem informed briefing officer IP/SPO Tanveer Hussain that he was traveling in bus number SGA-9588 and unboarded at bus bay Jhelum Cantt & found that his wallet having important documents and money, was missing.

Briefing officer immediately contacted with crew of bus and PG Ramzan at Mandra Toll Plaza.

PG Ramzan and bus staff search the wallet and they found it in the bus. The officer of NHMP took the wallet in their safe custody.

After investigation and complete necessary formalities the officers handed over the bag to its owner L/ Naik Muhammad Tasleem whoappreciated the efforts of NH&MP Officers. The DIG N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam Shinwari appreciated the honesty and efforts of the officers and expected the same standards by all the officers of N-5 North Zone during discharge of their official obligations.