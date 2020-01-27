UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Highways & Motorway Police Recovers Valuable Lost Articles And Handed Over To Its Owner.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 03:56 PM

National Highways & Motorway Police recovers valuable lost articles and handed over to its owner.

According to the details,L/ Naik Muhammad Tasleem informed briefing officer IP/SPO Tanveer Hussain that he was traveling in bus number SGA-9588 and unboarded at bus bay Jhelum Cantt & found that his wallet having important documents and money, was missing

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) According to the details,L/ Naik Muhammad Tasleem informed briefing officer IP/SPO Tanveer Hussain that he was traveling in bus number SGA-9588 and unboarded at bus bay Jhelum Cantt & found that his wallet having important documents and money, was missing.

Briefing officer immediately contacted with crew of bus and PG Ramzan at Mandra Toll Plaza.

PG Ramzan and bus staff search the wallet and they found it in the bus. The officer of NHMP took the wallet in their safe custody.

After investigation and complete necessary formalities the officers handed over the bag to its owner L/ Naik Muhammad Tasleem whoappreciated the efforts of NH&MP Officers. The DIG N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam Shinwari appreciated the honesty and efforts of the officers and expected the same standards by all the officers of N-5 North Zone during discharge of their official obligations.

Related Topics

Same Jhelum Money All

Recent Stories

‘Govt is strong with all its allies after differ ..

20 minutes ago

ADCB reports 2019 net profit of AED5.244 billion

27 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host United Nations’ Internat ..

42 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives Kazakhstani Presid ..

42 minutes ago

Ukrainian plane row: Iranian President threatened ..

47 minutes ago

Billie Eilish receives congrats messages for Gramm ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.