National Highways & Motorway Police recovers a stolen motorcycle

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Inspector Shahzad ZafarHashmi and inspector Qaiser Iqbal were deputed on T-2 and they were checking the traffic violation. While checking they stop a motorcycle without number plates in without helmet violation.

But the rider along with two pillion riders ignore the stop sign and didn't stop but officers stopped them and asked about the documents but were not given by the rider. Later on it was found that the bike chassis is tampered.

Within no time the riders along with motorcycle were handed over to local police for legal proceedings.

Later on both officers found a lady hand bag in which there is ladies jewelry and some cash.

The hand bag details were noted down to base and the hand bag was kept into safe custody and submitted to base moharrar. After proper investigation the bag was handed over to original owner.The DIG N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam Shinwari appreciated the honesty and efforts of the officers and expected the same standards by all the officers of N-5 North Zone during discharge of their official obligations.