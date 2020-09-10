National Highways & Motorway Police sets up medical camp

A one day medical camp was organized at National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura by special efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam

After visible decline in the COVID-19 cases and opening of educational institutions, the NHMP has also started training programmes at its training college in Sheikhupura.

The purpose of the medical camp was to test blood and check medical fitness of the trainees and staff.

A specialist team of more than twenty doctors belonging to the Service Hospital Lahore conducted medical check-up of more than three hundred officers and trainees under supervision of Dr. Javed.

The specialists doctors from Services Hospital Lahore were invited to visit NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura for one day medical camp.

The team took various medical tests of the officers and trainees to especially diagnose diseases of hepatitis, sugar, malarial infection and heart disease.

The team consisting of heart, liver, stomach and ENT specialists made a free check-up of trainees and also suggested suitable medication.

Talking on the occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that it was challenge for him to resume training activities after improvement in control of COVID-19 in the country. He said that he was very conscious about medical health of NHMP officers and wanted all its officers to be healthy and fit.