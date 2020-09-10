UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Highways & Motorway Police Sets Up Medical Camp

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

National Highways & Motorway Police sets up medical camp

A one day medical camp was organized at National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura by special efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A one day medical camp was organized at National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura by special efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam.

After visible decline in the COVID-19 cases and opening of educational institutions, the NHMP has also started training programmes at its training college in Sheikhupura.

The purpose of the medical camp was to test blood and check medical fitness of the trainees and staff.

A specialist team of more than twenty doctors belonging to the Service Hospital Lahore conducted medical check-up of more than three hundred officers and trainees under supervision of Dr. Javed.

The specialists doctors from Services Hospital Lahore were invited to visit NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura for one day medical camp.

The team took various medical tests of the officers and trainees to especially diagnose diseases of hepatitis, sugar, malarial infection and heart disease.

The team consisting of heart, liver, stomach and ENT specialists made a free check-up of trainees and also suggested suitable medication.

Talking on the occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that it was challenge for him to resume training activities after improvement in control of COVID-19 in the country. He said that he was very conscious about medical health of NHMP officers and wanted all its officers to be healthy and fit.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Motorway Visit Sheikhupura All From Blood

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

1 hour ago

International stars excited to return to the mats ..

1 hour ago

MCI asked to gear up efforts for dengue prevention ..

2 minutes ago

Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss means for increased c ..

2 minutes ago

'Belgian Business Contact Day' observed at Rawalpi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.