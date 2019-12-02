National History and Literary Heritage Division (NH&LH) in process to map all heritage sites

National History and Literary Heritage Division (NH&LH) is in process to map all heritage sites in the country to be identified for preservation needs and requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :National History and Literary Heritage Division (NH&LH) is in process to map all heritage sites in the country to be identified for preservation needs and requirements.

Senior officials of National History and Literary Heritage Division told Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage in meeting at Parliament House on Monday.

The committee was informed that necessary funding has been requested from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds to complete the project during financial year 2019-20.

The meeting was held in chair of Senator Rahila Magsi, chairperson of the committee.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Gul Bushra, Senator Najma Hameed, Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Muhammad Ali Saif, Senator Dilawar Khan and Senator Shamim Afridi.

National History and Literary Heritage official further informed the committee that preservation of Mehrgarh Civilization was now a provincial issue.

The committee invited officials of Balochistan province to discuss the matter regarding preservation of Mehrgarh Civilation in next meeting.

The committee was also informed that an advisory committee on Heritage has been constituted for advising improvement in preservation of National Heritage Sites.

The committee also constituted a sub-committee to look into the "point of public importance regarding delaying tactics by Higher Education Commission for giving compensation to the people" raised by Senator Dilawar Khan in the Senate sitting held on 29th January, 2019.

The committee would be led by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed while other members include Senator Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi.

The committee also discussed the current status of establishment of women campus of Kohat University of Science and Technology in the light of standing committee recommendations. The matter referred by the Senator Shamim Afridi.

The committee disposed off the point of public importance regarding discriminatory examination system of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, raised by the Senator Muhammad Ali Saif in the Senate sitting held on 1st March, 2019.

The official of Allama Muhammad Iqbal University (AIOU) informed the committee that AIOU was the only public sector university providing free education to all the jail inmates from 1990s; Matric to BA level.

He said that AIOU is providing free admission forms to all jail inmates and they are not playing any registration, admission, examination, degree and tuition fee during their imprisonment, adding that all the examination of the jail inmates are conducted in the jail premises and tutor are performing the duty of center superintendent.