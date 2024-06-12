National hockey players meet DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Three national hockey players belonging to Sargodha, who won silver medal

in Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, met with Deputy Commissioner

Aurangzeb Haider Khan here on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner congratulated the team for their excellent performance

and also distributed cash prizes among players, including Muhammad Abdullah,

Abdul Rehman, and Rana Abdul Waheed.

DC Aurangzeb Haider said all possible facilities would be provided to the players.

Divisional sports Officer Saima Manzoor was also present.