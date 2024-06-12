National Hockey Players Meet DC
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Three national hockey players belonging to Sargodha, who won silver medal
in Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, met with Deputy Commissioner
Aurangzeb Haider Khan here on Wednesday.
The deputy commissioner congratulated the team for their excellent performance
and also distributed cash prizes among players, including Muhammad Abdullah,
Abdul Rehman, and Rana Abdul Waheed.
DC Aurangzeb Haider said all possible facilities would be provided to the players.
Divisional sports Officer Saima Manzoor was also present.
Recent Stories
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man dies in road mishap1 minute ago
-
Two arrested for packing fake engine oil1 minute ago
-
Youth dies in dumper-bike collision1 minute ago
-
Edu ministery introduces evening shifts to address enrolment challenges21 minutes ago
-
667kg polythene plastic bags seized21 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations23 minutes ago
-
Committee recommends closure, merger of some govt entities; contributory pension for new employees41 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 1014 kg drugs concealed in Pasni for smuggling1 hour ago
-
DPO directs for crackdown on excessive fines, prioritize traffic management for Eid1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz lauds Finland’s support for UNSC non-permanent membership1 hour ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest four1 hour ago
-
MCL closed down 66 unauthorized cattle sales points1 hour ago