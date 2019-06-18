UrduPoint.com
National Honey Festival 2019 Held At Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized one day National Honey Festival 2019 here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized one day National Honey Festival 2019 here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan was the chief guest while MNA Nafeesa Khattak was the guest of honor.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister said Honey production is a very useful business and Pakistan has great potential to produce prime quality of honey by establishing standards and new habitats.

He informed the gathering that Pakistan is producing more than 12, 000 Metric Ton honey annually and urged to enhance the capacity of the professionals and bee-keepers to produce good quality honey.

Integrated efforts through capacity building for hygienic and up to mark production not only flourish beekeeping industry in Pakistan but also lead country towards economic progress through foreign earnings, he added.

He highlighted the major issues such as deforestation, indiscriminate use of pesticides, climate change effects as well as bee colony problems.

He recommended that to identify the favorable situations and suitable areas, regional survey must be conducted within country to help the beekeepers.

He encouraged the private sector to come forward and develop joint initiatives for promotion of Bees in the agricultural system. He further added and appreciated that PMAS-AAUR is playing a vital role in boosting up beekeeping sector in Pakistan.

The chief guest, other dignitaries and participants also visited the stalls displayed outside the main auditorium.

