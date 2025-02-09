National Horse and Cattle Show returns in full splendor after several years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The National Horse and Cattle Show 2025 commenced with grandeur at Fortress Stadium, Lahore on Saturday, after a hiatus of several years . The spectacular event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, marking a vibrant celebration of Pakistan’s rich cultural and agricultural heritage.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Fortress Stadium. The two leaders made a grand entrance on a traditional carriage, adding a historic touch to the opening ceremony. A contingent of four horse riders formally sought permission from the dignitaries to commence the event, which was granted with an official nod. In a unique gesture, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif digitally inaugurated the festival with a symbolic handprint, embracing technology in tradition.

As the show commenced, the Fortress Stadium resonated with the rhythmic beats of traditional drums. International tent pegging teams from Pakistan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United States participated in a grand march, while archery teams from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, and Tajikistan displayed their skills in a captivating parade. The livestock march, featuring camels and she-camels dancing to the beats, further enhanced the festive atmosphere.

The event also showcased a magnificent livestock exhibition, highlighting Punjab’s best breeds, including Nili-Ravi, Sahiwal buffaloes, Lohi and Mandri sheep, as well as Thal, Faisalabadi, Gujrat Beetal, and Nachi goats. The diversity of Punjab’s livestock was a major attraction for the attendees.

A parade of vibrant floats depicting regional and provincial cultures enthralled the audience.

Each float featured traditional dances and performances, adding color and energy to the show. A drumming ensemble of hundreds of performers put on an electrifying display, with a standout act by a drummer playing six drums simultaneously, stealing the spotlight.

Among the highlights was the mystical Dervish dance performance, which left the audience spellbound. Slovakian artists mesmerized spectators with laser light tricks, while a Macedonian band brought international musical flavors to the event. Renowned choreographer Wahab Shah, accompanied by hundreds of artists, showcased Punjab’s traditional songs, immersing the crowd in the province’s rich musical heritage.

A special performance by celebrated singer Atif Aslam was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, as thousands of children and young attendees rushed towards the stage to witness the electrifying act.

The event also featured aerial drone displays, showcasing stunning laser images of the national flag, Minar-e-Pakistan, and other cultural symbols. The lighting of torches added a dramatic touch to the night, while families in attendance cheered and applauded the spectacular performances.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif mingled with the audience, receiving a warm and enthusiastic reception. Spectators praised her efforts in reviving this grand tradition and thanked her for organizing an unforgettable event.

The National Horse and Cattle Show 2025 has not only revived a cherished tradition but has also strengthened Pakistan’s cultural identity on the global stage, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, international dignitaries and participants of CPA Conference also attended the ceremony,