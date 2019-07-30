National Human Rights Policy Framework formulated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :National Human Rights Policy Framework has been formulated in consultation with public and private stakeholders including civil society organizations, an official of Ministry of Human Rights said here on Tuesday.

According to official, the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with provincial Human Right Departments has extended the support for organizing provincial consultative workshops in urban and rural areas of all provinces.

The policy has been handed over to respective provincial governments for further processing. Human Rights policy strategies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been finalized in line with the action plan for human rights and notified after approval by the cabinet.