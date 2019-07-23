UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Humanitarian Network (NHN) Organizes M&E Workshop For Stakeholders

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:33 PM

National Humanitarian Network (NHN) organizes M&E workshop for stakeholders

National Humanitarian Network (NHN) is holding 'M&E workshop" to analyze the impact of Pakistan Resilient Partnership (PRP) activities, from July 24 to 25 at Nathiagali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :National Humanitarian Network (NHN) is holding 'M&E workshop" to analyze the impact of Pakistan Resilient Partnership (PRP) activities, from July 24 to 25 at Nathiagali.

According to Sana Zulfiqar, organizer of the workshop, the participants across the country would attend the workshop.

The workshop's goal is to strengthen the emergency response capacities in the country to better prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.

The program utlizies a unique network approach by creating the PRP/Asian Preparedness Partnership (APP) a multi-stake holder partnership through the program.

APP strives to improve inter-organizational coordination and dialogue between Governments, Local Humanitarian Organization networks and Private Sector networks for enhancing capacities through partnerships, knowledge resources, training and networking opportunities.

It would be imperative to highlight the value addition of this collaborative approach in the overall humanitarian architecture of each project country.

As part of this strategy, communications and outreach is playing a critical role in the dissemination of work undertaken to improve and strengthen coordination mechanisms and emergency response capacities of our key stakeholders.�

Related Topics

Pakistan July From

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

6 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

13 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

20 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

36 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

46 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.