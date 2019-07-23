National Humanitarian Network (NHN) organizes M&E workshop for stakeholders

National Humanitarian Network (NHN) is holding 'M&E workshop" to analyze the impact of Pakistan Resilient Partnership (PRP) activities, from July 24 to 25 at Nathiagali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :National Humanitarian Network (NHN) is holding 'M&E workshop" to analyze the impact of Pakistan Resilient Partnership (PRP) activities, from July 24 to 25 at Nathiagali.

According to Sana Zulfiqar, organizer of the workshop, the participants across the country would attend the workshop.

The workshop's goal is to strengthen the emergency response capacities in the country to better prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.

The program utlizies a unique network approach by creating the PRP/Asian Preparedness Partnership (APP) a multi-stake holder partnership through the program.

APP strives to improve inter-organizational coordination and dialogue between Governments, Local Humanitarian Organization networks and Private Sector networks for enhancing capacities through partnerships, knowledge resources, training and networking opportunities.

It would be imperative to highlight the value addition of this collaborative approach in the overall humanitarian architecture of each project country.

As part of this strategy, communications and outreach is playing a critical role in the dissemination of work undertaken to improve and strengthen coordination mechanisms and emergency response capacities of our key stakeholders.�