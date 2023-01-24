UrduPoint.com

National Ice Sports Competition Concludes

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

National Ice Sports Competition concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The six-day National Ice Sports Championship in Naltar, Gilgit-Baltistan concluded on Tuesday, after witnessing huge participation from the locals as well as international adventure lovers.

According to an official source, the ice sports championship was arranged in the beautiful snow-covered mountains of GB, It was a part of the winter festival at Naltar, which includes many sports, business, and cultural activities.

The event started on January 19, It attracted not only sports and adventure lovers, but also the nature lovers to the rich and mesmerizing scenic beauty of GB.

The festival featured competitions of ice hockey, ice-skating, paragliding, indigenous games, and a freelancing seminar and talks on climate change, climate actions ecosystem, biodiversity, and wildlife.

The event offered an opportunity for visitors to experience the unparalleled winter wonders which not only provide healthy entertainment to the people of the area but also a source of attraction for local and international tourists.

These events also helped to promote the positive image of the country, project winter tourism and portray the beauty of Pakistan globally.

Another great attraction of the event was the display of local handicrafts, cultural beauty, and traditional foods.

The freezing breezes, the frozen waters, and the icy and snowy picturesque landscapes of the GB were great winter attraction that made the area distinguished from the rest of the world.

It is pertinent to mention here that winter is a time for hearty meals, games, and social gatherings and the people of the area have a number of traditional activities that are perfect for the season in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Winters in Gilgit-Baltistan was a phase of the year when people get absolutely free from chores, for this reason, they needed an activity or a couple of activities to keep themselves occupied and help them cope with the extreme bitterness and harshness of winters.

