National Ice Sports Competition to conclude in GB on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The six-day National Ice Sports Championship continued in Naltar, Gilgit-Baltistan will conclude on January 24 (Tuesday) after witnessing huge participation from the locals as well as international adventure lovers.

According to an official source, the ice sports championship arranged in the beautiful snow-covered mountains of GB is a part of the winter festival at Naltar which include many sports, business, and cultural activities.

The event, which started on January 19, not only attracted sports and adventure lovers but also allured nature lovers to the rich and mesmerizing scenic beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The festival featured competitions of ice hockey, ice-skating, paragliding, indigenous games, and a freelancing seminar and talks on climate change, climate actions eco-system, biodiversity, and wildlife.

The event offered an opportunity for visitors to experience the unparalleled winter wonders which not only provide healthy entertainment to the people of the area but also a source of attraction for local and international tourists.

These events also help promote the positive image of the country, project winter tourism, and portray the beauty of Pakistan globally.

Another great attraction of the event is the display of local handicrafts, cultural beauty, and traditional foods.

The freezing breezes, the frozen waters, and the icy and snowy picturesque landscapes of the GB are great winter attraction that makes the winters of the area distinguished from the rest of the world.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, winter is a time for hearty meals, games, and social gatherings and the people of the area have a number of traditional activities that are perfect for the season.

Winters in Gilgit-Baltistan was a phase of the year when people get absolutely free from chores, for this reason, they needed an activity or a couple of activities to keep themselves occupied and help them cope with the extreme bitterness and harshness of winters.