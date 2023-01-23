UrduPoint.com

National Ice Sports Competition To Conclude In GB On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

National Ice Sports Competition to conclude in GB on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The six-day National Ice Sports Championship continued in Naltar, Gilgit-Baltistan will conclude on January 24 (Tuesday) after witnessing huge participation from the locals as well as international adventure lovers.

According to an official source, the ice sports championship arranged in the beautiful snow-covered mountains of GB is a part of the winter festival at Naltar which include many sports, business, and cultural activities.

The event, which started on January 19, not only attracted sports and adventure lovers but also allured nature lovers to the rich and mesmerizing scenic beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The festival featured competitions of ice hockey, ice-skating, paragliding, indigenous games, and a freelancing seminar and talks on climate change, climate actions eco-system, biodiversity, and wildlife.

The event offered an opportunity for visitors to experience the unparalleled winter wonders which not only provide healthy entertainment to the people of the area but also a source of attraction for local and international tourists.

These events also help promote the positive image of the country, project winter tourism, and portray the beauty of Pakistan globally.

Another great attraction of the event is the display of local handicrafts, cultural beauty, and traditional foods.

The freezing breezes, the frozen waters, and the icy and snowy picturesque landscapes of the GB are great winter attraction that makes the winters of the area distinguished from the rest of the world.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, winter is a time for hearty meals, games, and social gatherings and the people of the area have a number of traditional activities that are perfect for the season.

Winters in Gilgit-Baltistan was a phase of the year when people get absolutely free from chores, for this reason, they needed an activity or a couple of activities to keep themselves occupied and help them cope with the extreme bitterness and harshness of winters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Sports Business Winters January Event From Love

Recent Stories

Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 ..

Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 per cent

15 minutes ago
 UAE students to present pioneering research at Ara ..

UAE students to present pioneering research at Arab Health

45 minutes ago
 Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Cul ..

Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Culture and ALECSO to expand site ..

1 hour ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

2 hours ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.