National Ice Sports Competitions to begin from January 17

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Ice sports Competitions will begin from tomorrow on Monday, January 17 in Ghulkin, Hunza Gilgit Baltistan.

Twenty teams from KPK, Punjab, Sindh, GB Scouts, Pakistan Air Force, Chitral, Yasin, Nagar and Hunza will participate in Ice Hockey, Ice Polo, Skating and other winter sporting activities.

Ghulkin Winters Club is hosting the event in collaboration with Pakistan Winters Sports Association.