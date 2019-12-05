UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Health Authority will launch a 5-day national immunization drive from December 16.

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer (CEO- Health) Dr Sohail Chaudary said all-out efforts would be made to create awareness among women about healthcare of children for a healthy society.

The CEO said lady health workers would go door-to-door under the campaign being launched from December 16 to 20 and educate women about taking preventive measures for children's upto five years health.

He said over 864,000 children, below five years age, would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign while to overcome Vitamin A deficiency in children, blue capsules would be given to children 6 to 11 months having dose of 100,000 IU while red capsules having high dose of 200,000 IU would be given to children 12 to 59 months.

The CEO urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

