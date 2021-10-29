National immunization drive to start from Nov 15 in Sukkur division

National Immunization Days against polio will be started from November 15 to November 27 and the Commissioner, Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :National Immunization Days against polio will be started from November 15 to November 27 and the Commissioner, Sukkur division.

Shafique Mahesar has directed the DCs of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts and all District Health Officer to review and update their micro-plans.

In this connection a meeting of health officers of the district held chaired by Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar at his office here on Friday.

In the meeting, Additional Commissioner-i, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi, representatives of UNICEF, WHO and PHI and other officials of the concerned department attended the meeting. The data analysis and progress review of the district wise were presented.

The DHOs also asked to submit measles surveillance report regularly.