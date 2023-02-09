UrduPoint.com

National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF) Startup Registration To End On Feb 10

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 08:22 PM

National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF) startup registration to end on Feb 10

The last date for applying registration for startup at the National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF) is February 10, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The last date for applying registration for startup at the National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF) is February 10, 2023.

A spokesman said that NICF was established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and funded by the Ignite - National Technology Fund and the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

He further said that NICF had inducted their first cohort comprising 25 startups in hatchery, incubation and plus programme, while the session for the second cohort was expected to commence by March 2023.

Aspiring entrepreneurs for the second cohort can apply through the websitewww.nicf.pk., he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology February March University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

11 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

17 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern ..

Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Ru ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.