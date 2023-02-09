National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF) startup registration to end on Feb 10

The last date for applying registration for startup at the National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF) is February 10, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The last date for applying registration for startup at the National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF) is February 10, 2023.

A spokesman said that NICF was established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and funded by the Ignite - National Technology Fund and the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

He further said that NICF had inducted their first cohort comprising 25 startups in hatchery, incubation and plus programme, while the session for the second cohort was expected to commence by March 2023.

Aspiring entrepreneurs for the second cohort can apply through the websitewww.nicf.pk., he added.