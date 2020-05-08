UrduPoint.com
National Incubation Centre (NIC) To Hold Online Business Session On Saturday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:35 PM

National Incubation Centre (NIC) will hold an online session on Saturday, May 9, for online business ideas to create opportunities for startups as COVID-19 has led to much uncertainty for businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :National Incubation Centre (NIC) will hold an online session on Saturday, May 9, for online business ideas to create opportunities for startups as COVID-19 has led to much uncertainty for businesses.

The main aim to organize this online session is to find business opportunities in uncertainties and aware people that how online businesses and customers are more willing to interact online and experiment with new services.

"We have invited none other than Badar Khushnood - Co-Founder Fishry.com to share his insights on the changing dynamics of online business and how the current pandemic is not all bad news for entrepreneurs," an official said on Friday.

He said through this session they would thoroughly elaborate opportunities for startups working in health, education, logistics, remote working, agriculture, automation, productivity and gaming.

The new e-commerce policy frameworks would be introduced and how could we ensure more women's participation in the e-commerce industry, he said.

He said it would also be elaborated that how to increase internet penetration and rise of online businesses in Pakistan and COVID-19� impact on consumer behavior.

He asked startups to register here and learn new ideas of online e-commerace:https://bit.ly/35y1sB2.

