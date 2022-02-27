UrduPoint.com

National Industrial Exhibition To Help Introduce Pakistani Products

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 12:25 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :National Industrial Exhibition will play a major role in introducing quality Pakistani products at international level.

Tariq Raza Hamdandi Director General (DG) Industries Punjab said this while addressing an awareness session about the industrial exhibition at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Saturday.

He said that Faisalabad is one of the most important industrial centers of Punjab and he intends that its industrialists must showcase their products in this exhibition.

He said that this exhibition would be held in Fortress Stadium Lahore from March 10 to 16 on the occasion of Horse & Cattle Show 2022. He said that around 100 stalls would be established.

Responding to a question, he said that this exhibition is for the industrialists and no stall would be allotted to the traders. However, he will consider allotting stall for broadband service providers. He said that this exhibition will provide lifetime benefit to the products marketed through this event.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh appreciated the revival of national exhibition and said that most reasonable price has been fixed for the stalls for 7 days. He said that in addition to fabric and lawn manufacturing, the paint, chemical, engineering and foundry industry would also showcase their innovative products. He appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and said that their strategy of smart lockdown during coronavirus pandemic proved a boom as it continued the industrial wheel in progress. He said that FCCI will fully support the industrial exhibition.

Executive Member FCCI Azhar Chaudhary offered votes of thanks and said that President FCCIwill very soon nominate focal person to coordinate with the organizers of national industrial exhibition.

President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh presented FCCI shield to Tahir Raza Hamdani DG Industries Punjab.

