National Inner Beauty Day Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the world the country observed"The National inner Beauty Day" on Monday.
The purpose of National Inner Beauty Day to raise awareness and offer support for the victims of human trafficking.
The observance is about looking beyond the conventional definitions of beauty to find what really counts. Each person’s definition of beauty is unique and grounded in their life’s journey. Inner Beauty Day is about embracing those core values and celebrating our inner beauty.
There are millions of victims of human trafficking across the globe.
Many are caught in the traps of their captors with no way to get out. Those who manage to escape often become insecure and eventually fall into depression. Inner Beauty Day is dedicated to the struggle faced by the victims and how we can fight human trafficking together.
National Inner Beauty Day was founded to highlight the amazing core values that define the human race — the often overlooked inner beauty. Organizations and individuals around the world unite to shed light on this crucial topic. The observance aims to inspire people all over the world to join the movement and show their inner beauty.
