National Institute of Health arranges capacity building sessions for quarantine centers' staff

(@FahadShabbir)

National Institute of Health (NIH) has arranged training sessions for the staff working at different hotels of federal capital which are presently used as quarantine center for the passengers coming by air from different countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) has arranged training sessions for the staff working at different hotels of Federal capital which are presently used as quarantine center for the passengers coming by air from different countries.

According to NIH, the purpose of training of staff of all the quarantine hotels was to sensitize their staff and capacity building about COVID-19. The training modules included the general information of COVID-19, common infectious places in the hotel, how to serve meals to the passengers, how to clean and disinfect the surfaces after use of rooms, washroom and other commodities. Before training, it was assessed in a systematic manner that most of the staff was quite unaware of COVID-19 infection patterns and mode of transmission. This training broadens the knowledge of managers, supervisors, security persons, room services and housekeeping staff about COVID-19 and how they can prevent themselves and other people from this infection.

The staff learned how to disinfect and decontaminate the surfaces, cloth sheets, washrooms, dining tables, furniture, curtains and visiting places after each time use.Executive Director NIH, Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram visited the training venues and encouraged quarantine staff in their work. He said that NIH as a national institution is having worthwhile work in the field of public health and will recurrence its highest performance level, whenever country needs.Besides, the rapid response teams from NIH are continuously facilitating sample collection and testing procedures for the passenger coming from different countries and staying at quarantine facilities established at federal capital.