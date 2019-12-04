UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Institute Of Health Confirms Two More Cases From KP, Counting Mounts To 68

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:50 PM

National Institute of Health confirms two more cases from KP, counting mounts to 68

The National Institute of Health Wednesday notified two more polio affected children from Lakki Marwat and D.I. Khan districts taking the total case count to 68 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the current year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Health Wednesday notified two more polio affected children from Lakki Marwat and D.I. Khan districts taking the total case count to 68 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the current year.

In a press statement, Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit said one wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of 18 months old male child from union council Kirri Shamozai, Tehsil Parova District D.I.Khan and four months male child from UC Titter Khel, tehsil sarai Norgang, District lakki Marwat. The epidimological study of the children shows that both children were zero dose for essential immunization while their SIAs history is under investigation. Abdul Basit has shown strong exception to the sharp increase in polio cases in the province specially from the southern belt saying that it was unfortunate that 68 children are disbled for life.

He said that virus was on fire in the province specifically in the southern belt and is present in the environment that will hit any un-vaccinated or immune-comprise child. Despite the fact that vaccine is available to prevent children from the disease yet parents were not vaccinating their children due to misconceptions and were responsible for the disability of the children, he added. He said that the only viable solution of the problem is to vaccinate children under five in every campaign as only repeated doses can protect the child from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Male Lakki Marwat From

Recent Stories

Alamgir Wazir booked under sedition-charges seeks ..

31 minutes ago

UAE occupies distinguished position in humanitaria ..

41 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders publishes Children’s Bo ..

41 minutes ago

US diplomat welcomes improvement in credit outlook ..

14 minutes ago

Vucic Hopes to Discuss Kosovo, Trade With Putin, T ..

14 minutes ago

Minister for National Food Security and Research M ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.