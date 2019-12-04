National Institute of Health confirms two more cases from KP, counting mounts to 68

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Health Wednesday notified two more polio affected children from Lakki Marwat and D.I. Khan districts taking the total case count to 68 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the current year.

In a press statement, Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit said one wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of 18 months old male child from union council Kirri Shamozai, Tehsil Parova District D.I.Khan and four months male child from UC Titter Khel, tehsil sarai Norgang, District lakki Marwat. The epidimological study of the children shows that both children were zero dose for essential immunization while their SIAs history is under investigation. Abdul Basit has shown strong exception to the sharp increase in polio cases in the province specially from the southern belt saying that it was unfortunate that 68 children are disbled for life.

He said that virus was on fire in the province specifically in the southern belt and is present in the environment that will hit any un-vaccinated or immune-comprise child. Despite the fact that vaccine is available to prevent children from the disease yet parents were not vaccinating their children due to misconceptions and were responsible for the disability of the children, he added. He said that the only viable solution of the problem is to vaccinate children under five in every campaign as only repeated doses can protect the child from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.