National Institute Of Health (NIH) Arranges Rabies Awareness Walk

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:49 PM

National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday organized rabies awareness seminar and walk to sensitize the general public about disease's control and prevention aspect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday organized rabies awareness seminar and walk to sensitize the general public about disease's control and prevention aspects.

With the theme of 'Rabies-vaccinate to eliminate', the event was held in connection with World Rabies Day.

Addressing the seminar, Executive Director NIH Maj Gen. Dr Aamer Ikram said that rabies was a deadly disease and urged that there was a need of launching a comprehensive campaign to educate the general public in this regard.

He emphasized that the strong surveillance system, timely access to vaccine and management can save the lives. He said that NIH was presently producing Cell Culture Anti-Rabies Vaccine and Anti-Rabies Serum.

He added both products are being supplied as per their demand, to public sector institutions of all provinces and regions of Pakistan. Keeping in view the increased demands, NIH is in process to enhance the production capacity for ARS.

He said that NIH also provides diagnostic facility for Rabies Antibodies Titre (RAT) after vaccination. He praised the efforts made by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination to strengthen the public health system.

Health expert Dr Farooq Ali Tahir said that rabies occurs after bite of a rabid animal, usually a dog. He added this disease is always fatal and there is no treatment available if someone develops the disease.

Although this disease is incurable yet, taking wound care promptly after dog bite and using standard vaccines in time can prevent it, he added.

The event was attended by heads of different divisions of NIH, students of College of Medical Laboratories Technology (CMLT), fellows of Field Epidemiology Laboratory Training Program (FELTP) and senior officials of the institute.

The NIH also distributed printed awareness material to the educational institutes and general public.

