National Institute Of Health (NIH) Establishes Entomology Reference Laboratory

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 09:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) has established a National Medical Entomology Reference Laboratory (NMERL) for vector and mosquito surveillance, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC-US).

The National Medical Entomology Reference Laboratory has been established at NIH with an aim to strengthen the country's ability to track and respond to vector-borne disease outbreaks.

The lab will assist the health department in surveillance and management of malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis and other vector-borne diseases.

The National Entomology Reference Lab will also assist public health authorities in improving vector surveillance, control measures, and research capacity in the country.

The lab provides technical assistance, training, and conducts research on vector-borne diseases, which helps provinces and partners to improve their capacity for vector control and respond to outbreaks of vector-borne diseases.

